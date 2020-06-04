Thailand policy on land and building taxes 90 % reduction will not impact revenues

At the Inner Santi Maitri Building, Government House, following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha promoted a book written by Dr. Suvit Maesincee, Minister of Higher Education, Sciences, Research and Innovation, and stated that it is in line with the Government’s vision “Security, Prosperity, Sustainability”. The book is aimed to prepare the readers for post-COVID-19 ‘New Normal’.







The Prime Minister also disclosed the cabinet’s resolution on the 90 percent reduction in land and building taxes which will take effect only in the year 2020, and approved drafting of the Royal Decree on reduction of land and building taxes to prevent its impact on the Government’s future tax revenues. The cabinet also approved extension of tax payment deadline from April 2020 to August 2020, and will later seek proper measures to help certain localities that may encounter tax collection problem.



With regard to water management, the Prime Minister disclosed about his several meetings with farmers and farmer associations that the farmers expressed satisfaction over the Government’s water management plans and measures, and requested for Government’s provision of additional water sources that are near community and residential areas. The Prime Minister also ordered Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to come up with preparedness and response plan for flood problem during the rainy season, and enjoined Office of the National Water Resources to closely follow up on water management plans across the country in order to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Prime Minister stated that the Government have already prepared short, medium, and long-term water resource management plans to ensure adequate water supply for people in all areas for both agricultural, consumption, industrial, and ecosystem protection purposes, as well as for solving flood and drought disasters. – June 2, 2020. (Thaigov.vo.th)











