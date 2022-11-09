Thai PM and spouse attend Loy Krathong event at Klong Pandung Krung Kasem near Government House

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, his spouse and members of the Cabinet attended Loy Krathong event at Klong Pandung Krung Kasem near Government House. The fair’s theme focused on Thai traditions and culture, while also promoting sustainability.

While attending the event, the premier observed floating lanterns and various cultural performances. Before departing, he also wished good health and fortune for all Thais throughout the year.







Many government agencies and private firms held events celebrating the Loy Krathong Festival. The Public Relations Department (PRD) had its annual Loy Krathong celebration at its headquarters in Bangkok, featuring a market fair, parade and musical performances.









































