Loy Krathong festival livens up Khlong Ong Ang in Bangkok

The Loy Krathong festival returned to its usual liveliness this year, with crowds of locals and tourists flocking to event venues to celebrate this spectacular festival.

One of the major Loy Krathong events took place at Bangkok’s Khlong Ong Ang. Many people at the venue said they enjoyed the beautifully illuminated old town scenery alongside the canal, which they said made them feel nostalgic.







Among the popular activities was a Krathong-making workshop held by a local elders’ club, which taught participants how to construct Krathong baskets from banana leaves.

The canal event also offered activities such as traditional Thai and contemporary musical performances, cultural performances, an outdoor cinema and a market fair featuring around 200 shops. (NNT)









































