Thailand’s first anti-COVID nasal spray ‘Besuto Qlears’ on market

Thai researchers and scientists from Mahidol University and partners have developed Thailand’s first anti-COVID nasal spray, known as ‘Besuto Qlears,’ which uses natural extracts

Besuto Qlears nasal spray was developed through a joint effort between Mahidol University’s Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Biotec, Quantum Biotech, and Healthlead Public Company.







This citrus extract-based spray has been proven effective in inhibiting viruses that cause respiratory tract infections, including COVID-19; H1N1 (seasonal flu virus); and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It also prevents cell infection, reduces viral infection, and relieves allergy symptoms.

Besuto Qlears has undergone testing for toxicity and is now approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe medical device for everyday use. According to the developer, one spray can provide 3-4 hours of protection.







Dr Veerawat Champreeda, Director of the National Science and Technology Development Agency of Thailand, said the product was made using natural ingredients. It is also intended to support the bio-circular-green economic model by turning agricultural waste, such as lime peels, into remedies via biorefining.

Besuto Qlears is available at drugstores nationwide and there are plans to export the product to international markets. (NNT)

































