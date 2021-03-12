Thai PM and his ministers postpone AstraZeneca vaccination due to blood clots reports

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his cabinet ministers put off their inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated in other countries.



Dr Apichart Wachiraphan, director of the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, said the prime minister and cabinet ministers postponed their vaccination at the institute of the Department of Disease Control under the Public Health Ministry this morning.







The postponement applied to their planned injections of COVID-19 vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

However, the inoculation of Sinovac vaccine for medical personnel and people of at-risk groups continued as planned.







Health authorities said that the postponement responded to the reports that Denmark and six other countries in the European Union suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine because some vaccine recipients had blood clots. (TNA)













