Thailand plans to welcome visitors from April 1 with shorter quarantine periods

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn quoted Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as saying that infectious disease authorities resolved that Thailand would welcome visitors from April 1 onwards.



The visitors who completed their COVID-19 vaccination would be quarantined at their hotels for seven days instead of 14 days.

During their quarantine, visitors would not have to stay in their rooms. Afterwards visitors could go to provinces.







The visitors who had not received COVID-19 vaccine would be quarantined in their hotels for 10 days and would not be confined in their rooms either.

The new measure should attract many visitors to Thailand, Mr Phiphat said.

Besides, he would propose the government welcome visitors from medium-risk countries in addition to low-risk countries, such as Germany, Italy, Britain, the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Those countries had been the main sources of visitors to Thailand, Mr Phiphat said. He would propose the idea to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on March 19. (TNA)

















