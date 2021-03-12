Israel begins vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers

According to Embassy of Israel in Bangkok the campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers who hold a valid license to work in Israel and the Jewish communities across Judea and Samaria has begun. The campaign follows the decision of Israel’s political authorities and is being conducted under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Land Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense, the Central Command, and Magen David Adom.



The stations that have been set up at the various crossings in Judea and Samaria started working this morning under the operation of Israeli medical teams and of Magen David Adom, together with representatives of the Civil Administration and the Land Crossings Authority.







Over the course of the next two weeks, every worker who wishes to do so can be vaccinated at one of these stations in coordination with his employer and the relevant government authorities.

The Head of the Operational Department of COGAT, Colonel Eyal Zevi: “Today, we’re starting the vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers in Israel and in the Jewish communities across Judea and Samaria.

“The campaign, led by COGAT, the Civil Administration and the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Land Crossing Authority – in order to maintain public health and the functioning of the economy. The Virus knows no geographical borders, and therefore, the vaccination of the Palestinian workers is a common interest for both parties.”







Head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, explained: “Today we opened the vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers who work in Israel, and I commend all those involved for doing so. It is in our common health and economic interest, as we live in a single epidemiological region, and we all need to take part in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region while preserving public health and the functioning of the economy. That is the only way that we can emerge victorious over the coronavirus and get back to our normal daily lives.” (NNT)













