Thai PM admires tourism, local culture and cuisine in Samut Songkhram

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has inspected government campaigns in Samut Songkhram, promising residents that authorities will quickly address their problems while admiring the province’s potential for tourism.

His visit started with a train journey from Lat Yai to Maeklong Railway Station, which runs through several development campaigns for the grassroots economy and local communities.







The premier received a briefing about railway expansion in Samut Songkhram from State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Governor Niruj Maneepun, as well as an update on the construction of sewage mainline and urban area flood prevention system from Provincial Governor Somnuek Promkhieo.

The prime minister later in the afternoon met with locals at Samut Songkhram Technical College to hear issues and gather information, as well as discuss ways to promote a value-added economy and increase community revenue.









In his meeting with representatives from the fisherfolk community, salt farmers, coconut farmers and fruit farmers, Gen Prayut said the issues raised will be addressed as quickly as possible, as it is his duty as prime minister to help everyone in the country.

He noted that he admired the tourism potential of Samut Songkhram, particularly in terms of railway tourism, local culture, coastal nature, cuisine and the arts. (NNT)





























