‘Amazing Thailand Experience Forum’ showcasing luxury travel to North American travel advisors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York and Toronto Offices in partnership with Air Canada, THAI Smile Airways, and various partners in Thailand are holding the ‘Amazing Thailand Experience Forum’ in Bangkok and Khao Lak (Phang-nga) from 5-15 February, 2023.

The event has brought 60 qualified luxury travel advisors from North America to experience some of the amazing luxury travel services and products on offer in Thailand. During their trip they will connect with over 100 Thai suppliers including luxury hotels, destination management companies, and other top luxury providers.







The profile of the luxury travel advisors from North America are decision makers and top-performing front-line sellers with verified salespower meeting a minimum annual sales threshold of US$ 1 million or have diverse book of business with clientele that have varied interests throughout Southeast Asia. These travel agents are geographically diverse traveling from all parts of the United States. They are representing the consortiums namely Travel Leaders, Ensemble, Consortia X, Virtuoso, NEST, Vacation.com.









Mr. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office and Acting Director of the TAT Toronto Office, said “We’re pleased to create a space for luxury travel advisors to learn about Thailand’s vibrant culture and the latest and greatest tourism product developments within the country. Allowing our Thai suppliers to educate and provide first-hand experiences to passionate industry experts will ensure travel agents are well-versed in the destination – and excited about promoting Amazing Thailand to affluent travellers,” and we would like this forum will be a step stone to the International Luxury Trade Platform in the future.”







The ‘Amazing Thailand Experience Forum’ program includes 10 days of destination certification training, experiential Thai networking functions, and a showcase with dedicated one-to-one meetings and open engagement times between the visiting travel advisors and the luxury suppliers from Thailand.

There are also opportunities for the travel advisors to immerse themselves into the luxury travel experience on offer in Bangkok and Khao Lak, including through hands-on regional tours, and site inspections.

Travel advisors especially from North America who are interested in learning about becoming a certified Thailand specialist through the Thai The Knot Specialist program, can visit https://thaitheknotspecialist.com. (TAT)































