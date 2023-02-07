TAT strengthens ‘Amazing Thailand’ branding in Israel

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has conducted marketing activities in Israel, with a focus on strengthening relationships with airline and tour operator partners in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Nazareth.

TAT hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Reception’ in Tel Aviv on 30 January. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Thailand to Israel, officials and figures from the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, along with leading Israel-based tour operators, and El Al Israel Airlines.







Mr. Yuthasak, TAT Governor, said “We would like to say thank you to all our partners in Israel for the continued efforts to sell Thailand as a preferred holiday destination for Israelis. With the tourism revival picking up momentum, we are more than ready to welcome back travellers who have enjoyed a visit to Thailand before, as well as first-time visitors, who will find there are many new and existing tourism experiences on offer throughout the kingdom.”









TAT is continuing with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, placing emphasis on the promotion and development of high value and sustainable tourism. This includes the leveraging of the kingdom’s 5Fs soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, and Fight – to offer experience-based tourism and meaningful travel experiences to tourists.

TAT also hosted a Networking Lunch for industry partners in Israel, and held discussions with the five tour operator partners – namely Via Thailand, Issta, Other Ways, BTC, and Keshet Kosher Tourism – and El Al Israel Airlines.

These discussions included the possibilities for El Al Israel Airlines to add new destinations and joint marketing campaigns with the TAT. With the tour operators, there were talks on the Israel tourist market situation, joint promotions, and challenges and opportunities in selling travel to Thailand.









In 2022, Thailand welcomed over 11.15 million international tourists of which 146,000 were from Israel – a return to 80% of the Israel visitor arrivals recorded in 2019.

For 2023, TAT expects to welcome 25 million international tourists, including 220,000 Israeli tourists. (TAT)





























