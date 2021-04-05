Thai parliament meets as scheduled after MP contact with infected Japanese ambassador

The next parliament session will be organized on April 7-8 as earlier scheduled after a member of the parliament who met the infected Japanese ambassador tested negative for COVID-19.







Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said that House representatives and senators attended a party to honor the members of the Thai parliament who received awards from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 22. Among the attendees was Senator Pramon Sutheewong who is the chairman of the Thailand-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group.







Mr Chuan said that the Japanese ambassador was believed to contract COVID-19 after March 25 and Mr Pramon already tested negative for COVID-19.



“The parliament session on the referendum bill will occur as scheduled because the parliament already has its strict measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission. I encourage representatives and senators to take precautions by wearing face masks and observing social distancing. The representatives and the senators who are concerned should seek tests for the sake of safety,” the parliament president said. (TNA)













