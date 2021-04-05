Bangkok calls on visitors to hot-spot entertainment venues to get tests immediately

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is urging all visitors to pubs and other entertainment venues in Bangkok’s Thonglor area in March to log into the ‘BKKcovid 19’ system to arrange COVID-19 tests immediately.







The BMA’s public relations office said, in its Facebook post, that 40 people, who visited entertainment venues in the Thonglor, Ekamai, Sukhumvit and Chatuchak areas, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.







The BMA thanked operators of these venues for their cooperation with city officials when disinfecting the venues and help in tracing those who have visited in March.



Those who have visited these venues can contact the BMA hotlines on 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.













