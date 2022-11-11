Thai Ombudsman office works closely with UNICEF for youth’s future

The office of Ombudsman and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a project of vocational skills enhancement for the youth. The program is dedicated for students who cannot pursue further studies after compulsory education or Grade 9.







Somsak Suwansujarit, Chief Ombudsman of Thailand said the vocational skills enhancement project has been developed in collaboration with pertinent public and private agencies for over 4 years to train the target students on vocational skills. The program enables them to join the labor market as skilled workers with occupational stability and good quality of life.







In recent times, more than 700 youths have been employed and have better livelihood. During fiscal year 2022, it was found that from over 500,000 students who graduated from junior high school in the academic year 2021, the number of students who do not pursue further studies in higher level is as high as 23,800.

Among these dropout students, there are nearly 3,000 people, applying for training in the project to learn vocational skills. The project implementation is in line with the







interest of UNICEF, to find solutions to problems of young people, aged 15-24, who are not in employment, education or training. This is the beginning of collaboration

between the two agencies to improve the quality of life, promote and protect the rights of children and youth, which will help Thailand achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. (NNT)


































