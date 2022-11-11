Thai researchers develop citrus extract spray to prevent Covid, influenza

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised Thai researchers for developing the world’s first nasal spray from citrus extract that protects users from COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister recognized the success of the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University, Quantum Biotech Co and Healthlead PCL in developing the world’s first nasal spray, Besuto Qlears, from citrus extract to protect users from the virus that caused respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza (H1N1) and RSV.







The research for the product development was sponsored by the Innovation Technology Assistance Program (iTAP) of the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

Ms Rachada said the Faculty of Tropical Medicine found that the spray could stop 99.9% of COVID-19, Influenza A virus and Human Coronavirus in line with the ASTM E1053-20 standard. It rarely kills RSV but can stop more than 90% of the virus.







The Besuto Qlears spray can protect users for 3-4 hours per use and users can be people aged 2.5 years and over. The Food and Drug Administration already approved its use. It is available at Pharmax, Icare, Vitamin Club and Super Drug stores. (TNA)































