South Pattaya community pushes rehab over drug arrests

Police will push rehabilitation over arrests in trying to solve a drug problem in a South Pattaya neighborhood.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thongin Panyanam and members of the Pattaya City Council met with residents of the Thappraya Community, which surrounds the Bali Hai flyover, under which many homeless people and drug users have encamped.







Those homeless and drug users were invited to join the meeting where local leaders said they wanted to build a sustainable community. The best way to do that, they said, was to empathize with those needing help and offer a path to sobriety.







Police said residents can volunteer to join a drug-rehabilitation program. Officers also will randomly check those living on the streets. If drugs are found, they will not be arrested, but offered the alternative of enrolling in the program.

Thongin, noted, however, that if drug users don’t choose to get clean, they would face arrest if found using again. Drug dealers would face harsher punishment.

































