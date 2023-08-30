Thai official says 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China can promote regional peace

A senior Thai Olympic Committee official has expressed optimism that the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China can serve as an important platform for promoting peace and friendship in Asia.

Charoen Wattanasin, Vice President of the Thai Olympic Committee, told Xinhua news agency in an interview that the Asian Games have evolved over the years into a vital conduit for promoting peaceful exchanges between countries and regions. He lauded China’s expertise in hosting major sports events, which has raised expectations for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.







Charoen noted that the Asian Games gather elite athletes from all over Asia, showcasing the hosting prowess of the region and demonstrating their unwavering solidarity with one another.

He also said it was important to strengthen peaceful relations among nations in today’s global landscape, emphasizing that the Asian Games serve as a significant platform for cross-cultural exchanges and friendship.







Charoen said he firmly believes that sports should serve as a bridge to promote unity and friendship. He further expressed his fondness for the slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games, “Heart to Heart, @Future,” interpreting it as conveying the importance of sincere interaction and mutual understanding, as well as the enduring journey towards the future.

The 86-year-old senior official encouraged all participants of the Asian Games to be guided by this principle, while eagerly anticipating a brighter future.

With about one month to go before the Asian Games, Charoen said he looks forward to Thai athletes turning their hard work into results and bringing glory both to their nation and to Asian sports. (NNT)













