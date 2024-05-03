Summer storms expected in Pattaya and upper part of Thailand May 3-7

The Department of Meteorology issued a warning of summer storms in the upper part of Thailand, which will affect May 3-7. The storms will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered hailstorms.

From May 3-5, westerly winds from Myanmar will move through the northern and northeastern upper regions.

Meanwhile, from May 6-7, there will be an influence of southeast winds and southwesterly winds covering the northeastern and eastern upper regions, the eastern region, the central region, and the lower northern region of Thailand.









During this time, the upper part of Thailand will experience hot to very hot weather, leading to summer storms in several areas with characteristics of thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered hailstorms. Lightning may also occur.

People in the upper part of Thailand are advised to beware of the dangers of summer storms, avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and fragile advertising signs. Farmers should prepare to protect and mitigate damage to agricultural produce and livestock.





































