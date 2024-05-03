79-year-old artisan promotes northeastern music in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 79, Wichai Kaewintarathi earns a living by selling traditional musical instruments from northeastern Thailand, such as the khaen and pin along Jomtien Beach.

Originally from Nakhon Phanom Province, Uncle Wichai has been in this profession for over 40 years. The musical instruments he sells are crafted by his wife, who is skilled in this art. He then showcases these instruments to tourists, presenting them as authentic northeastern musical instruments.







Every morning Uncle Wichai sets up his stall at Jomtien Beach, where he remains until evening. In the evenings, he travels to South Pattaya on a song taew (baht-bus) to continue his sales, offering his items for prices ranging from one hundred to one thousand baht.









Uncle Wichai’s sales technique involves not just selling but also performing. He entertains passersby by playing melodies on the khaen and showcasing various songs, adding vibrancy to the tourist scene. Through his efforts, he not only earns a livelihood but also promotes awareness of northeastern cultural music. Those interested in his instruments can contact him at 084-785-6321.





































