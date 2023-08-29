‘The Magical Si Thep to World Heritage’ in Phetchabun until Sep 3

THAILAND EVENT: ‘The Magical Si Thep to World Heritage’ event is taking place from tomorrow, 29 August, to Sunday, 3 September 2023 at Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun.

Activities include the ‘Hi Light’ show on an LED screen with synchronized lighting technology, presenting the story of the ancient city of Si Thep and its historical significance, and the ‘Lighting’ of seven significant landmarks within the park.

The six-day event takes place from 16:00-21:00 hrs., with four ‘Hi Light’ showtimes scheduled at 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, and 20:30 hrs. (TAT)

























