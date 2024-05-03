Pattaya restaurant investigated in charging 70 baht for a dish of rice with two fried eggs

The Department of Internal Trade has instructed provincial commerce officials to inspect made-to-order food outlets after a restaurant in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, was reported for charging 70 baht for a simple dish of rice with two fried eggs.

This price was initially deemed excessively high and the establishment lacked clear price signage. Legal actions may be taken depending on the investigation results. Consumers are encouraged to report any exploitative practices to the hotline 1569.







Udom Srisomsong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, mentioned that provincial commerce officials will inspect the aforementioned restaurant this week. Preliminary findings suggest that while the average price for quick meal dishes is around 70 baht, charging this amount for a basic dish of rice with two fried eggs is considered unfair. Additionally, the restaurant failed to display a clear price list, only showing a menu of items, and has been noted for setting unreasonable prices.









The final decision will be based on the inspection results. If intentional wrongdoing is confirmed, legal proceedings under the laws governing product and service pricing will be initiated.

Non-display of price tags may result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht, and excessive pricing could lead to imprisonment for up to seven years and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht. The public is urged to report any unfair practices by any shop through hotline 1569, with decisions made based on facts and evidence gathered. (NNT)



































