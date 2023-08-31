Pork smuggling continues despite suppression efforts

Pork smuggling from outside of Thailand continues despite suppression efforts by the relevant authorities. The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is now conducting monthly inspections on each cold storage facility that stores pork, to make sure meat is legitimately sourced and to foster safety for consumers.

DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam led officials on an inspection of a cold storage facility in Minburi district of Bangkok. The team comprised officials from the Department of Livestock Development and the Consumer Protection Police Division. The cold room inspected was operated by Pitcha Meat Group Co., Ltd. and reported handled about 200 pork carcasses per day.







Upon inspection, no wrongdoing was found and the cold room was deemed to have clearly sourced the pork carcasses from a slaughterhouse in Ratchaburi and pig farms.

Since outbreaks of African Swine Fever (AFS) and the discovery of rampant pork smuggling came to light, relevant authorities have intensified their inspections of venues associated with pork handling. Pork stocks were routinely inspected to prevent hoarding and to foster confidence among swine raisers and consumers that stocks would not contain illicitly imported pork. Out of 421 cold rooms inspected throughout the country, operators of 14 were found to have committed wrongdoing. 12 of the operators failed to report their stocks to the DIT as required by law. Two did not hold a license to operate a cold storage facility. Legal action has been taken against all 12.







According to the DIT chief, the pork price was averaging at 133 baht per kilogram leading up to Chinese Ghost Festival. This figure was similar to last week’s and was considered to be lower than in the same period of last year when the price averaged at 186 baht. Wattanasak added the DIT will monitor pork sellers, including middle men, wet market sellers and retail stores to prevent abnormal pricing. The department was also looking to hold activities to promote pork consumption. (NNT)













