Thai nationals’ remains returned amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Eight Thai nationals who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas have been repatriated to Thailand. A ceremony to pay respects was held at Ben Gurion Airport before their departure. Thai Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Pannabha Chandararomya, along with other related officials, presided over the ceremony. High-level Israeli representatives also participated, laying wreaths to honor the deceased. A moment of silence was observed.

Israeli representatives expressed their condolences for the loss and acknowledged the importance of Thai workers in Israel’s agricultural sector. They conveyed their sympathies to the families, pledging that the Israeli government will continue to support them.







Ambassador Pannabha thanked all participants and highlighted the heavy toll the conflict has taken on Thais, despite the country having no direct involvement in the dispute. She expressed hope for a swift resolution to prevent further losses.

Upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, another ceremony was conducted. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chakapong Sangmanee, and related government officials participated before the remains were taken to their respective provinces for religious rites. (NNT)













