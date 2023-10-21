Thai PM meets Chinese tech giants

Two leading tech giants, Tencent and Huawei, are exploring collaborative opportunities in Thailand.

Tencent, known for platforms like QQ Instant Messenger, Weixin (WeChat), and Qzone, held discussions centered on prospective joint ventures.







Seeing potential in Thailand’s burgeoning digital economy and understanding customer demands, the Chinese conglomerates have shown keen interest in investing. Their focus is on the country’s competitive electricity pricing, access to clean energy, stringent security, and superior connectivity.

Emphasizing Thailand’s robust connectivity infrastructure, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has tasked the Board of Investment with ensuring streamlined investment procedures, in line with government policies designed to increase investor confidence.







Huawei, with its Chairman Liang Hua at the forefront, is eager to enhance Thailand’s digital landscape, particularly in areas like 5G, fiber optics, and AI advancements. The company commends the nation’s smart city initiatives, which have largely catered to tourists. Moreover, they propose harmonizing the growth of both the real and digital economies.

A key proposal from the Prime Minister includes Huawei’s involvement in smart agriculture, focusing on efficient water and electricity management. He also highlighted the potential of establishing an AI computing center and leveraging Thailand’s landbridge for efficient global distribution.

It’s noteworthy that Huawei, an all-encompassing ICT solutions provider, already plays a substantial role in Thailand’s tech sector, especially in cloud services, and has fostered a strong partnership with the public sector. (NNT)





















