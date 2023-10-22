Pattaya council reviews progress on crucial traffic alleviation projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – October 18, 2023 – The Pattaya City Council convened to assess the advancements in pivotal road improvement initiatives, crucial for easing traffic congestion at key intersections across the city. These intersections, vital in connecting different parts of Pattaya, witness substantial footfall from both residents and tourists.







Chinkorn Kradangnga, the Director of the City Planning Department, delivered a detailed update during the meeting. Notably, at the Wat Boon Kanjanaram Intersection (inbound Pattaya), small vehicles gain access from Oct. 25. The comprehensive project, including road resurfacing, is expected to conclude by Nov. 6.

Simultaneously, construction is underway for two additional lanes near Pattaya City 7 School (Ban Nong Phang Khae), slated for resurfacing before the New Year. At the Chaiyapruek Intersection (outbound Pattaya), two traffic lanes will be reinstated, accompanied by the construction of two inner lanes towards Sattahip, scheduled for completion by Nov. 25.

In response to immediate congestion concerns, contracted parties were instructed by relevant departments to develop temporary traffic rerouting plans for enhanced public convenience. The directive emphasized the installation of clear public information signs to guide traffic. Contractors were urged to contemplate extending the completion date for the Motorway and North Pattaya Intersection project until after Feb. 2024. This strategic decision aims to ensure smoother traffic flow in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.







Pasakorn Yoosomboon, Chair of the Committee for Public Works and Utilities, affirmed Pattaya City’s commitment to minimizing disruptions and maximizing the efficiency of these road improvement initiatives. This underscores their dedication to the well-being and convenience of both residents and visitors, highlighting ongoing collaboration between departments and contractors to enhance Pattaya’s infrastructure and maintain its status as a prime destination.











