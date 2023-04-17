Thai MP candidates vow integrity ahead of upcoming election

The Election Commission (EC) has launched a campaign to promote transparency and fairness during the upcoming general election, while also disseminating information on election laws.

According to EC Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee, the initiative is expected to reduce allegations of voting irregularities and objections to vote counting results.







During the event, presided over by Secretary-General Sawang, attendees learned about regulations related to financing political campaigns, campaign advertisements, and various restrictions.

Attending the event were MP candidates and representatives from political parties joining the 2023 general election race.







Sawang stressed that the EC will ensure that the general election is conducted with honesty and integrity in accordance with the law. Nonetheless, it is imperative for relevant agencies and citizens to be properly informed in order to participate in the electoral process.

Later, MP candidates and party representatives jointly vowed to hold a fair election, with the benefit of the three pillars of Thai society comprising the nation, religion, and the monarchy. They also took an oath to strictly comply with the law and regulations, and to renounce all forms of election fraud. (NNT)















