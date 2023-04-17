Thai PM gets drenched in surprise water fight

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha got a soaking on Friday (14 Apr) as a surprise participant in one of the world’s biggest water fights, showing no signs of dampened spirits just weeks ahead of the general election.

Dressed in the bright flowered shirt traditionally worn during the Thai Songkran New Year festival, the prime minister showed up unannounced at Bangkok’s famous Khaosan Road and was the instant target of throngs of revelers armed with buckets and water guns.







Videos on social media showed the premier wiping water constantly from his head and face and taking fire from all angles as he strolled through crowds that cheered and whistled.

The 69-year-old general went on the offensive soon after, taking aim at partygoers from close range with a fluorescent pump-action water gun. (NNT)















