Shoppers shell out for shellfish at Pattaya market

Naklua Lan Po Market seafood sellers are raking it in as Songkran tourists shell out for shellfish.

Most of the customers April 11 were Pattaya locals preparing to leave town before the water chaos started. They bought seafood to eat themselves or bring to relatives upcountry.







With increased demand came increased prices, with hawkers pushing up prices for crab, shrimp, shellfish and fish. Sellers denied they were price gouging, saying they only put up prices due to short supply.

The same rush will happen in a week when the tourists leave town.





















