Thai Ministry of Public Health continues to provide vaccine services spots for public

The Ministry of Public Health continues to provide vaccine services spots for the public even after COVID-19 has been designated an “infectious disease under watch,” instead of a “dangerous infectious disease.”







For those who are interested and would like to have an appointment or walk-in service, please contact these two inoculation spots:

Meeting room on the 20th Floor, Institute of Dermatology, Victory Monument. The service is available only on 8 and 29 October 2022, from 09.00 to 15.00 hr.

Map: https://bit.ly/IODmap

The 9th floor of Bangrak Medical Center Building, Sathorn, Bangkok. Starting from October 2022, the walk-in service is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 09.00 to 14.30 hr.

It should be noted that the Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Station will no longer provide a vaccination service.







For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CentralVaccinationCenter or contact +66-2286-2468 (PRD)

































