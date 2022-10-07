Bangkok office workers advised to leave before rush hour

The Chao Phraya river section in Bangkok is currently contending with 3 factors contributing to a high water level. These include the incoming water mass from the Northern Region, abundant rainfall in Bangkok, and high tide.

Aware of the aforementioned factors, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged employers to allow people to work from home this week. Employers are also urged to let workers leave the office sooner than usual so they can travel home outside of rush hour.







The water level in the Chao Phraya river, measured at the Memorial Bridge water level reference point, stood at 1.97 meters above mean sea level. This is a slight decline from Tuesday’s level, which peaked at 3 pm when it rose to 2 meters above mean sea level. High tide was 1 meter on Tuesday.

According to the Royal Thai Navy, high tide was expected to be 1 meter and 10 centimeters.







Personnel from the BMA’s Department of Environment were seen collecting water hyacinths and garbage from the Chao Phraya to enable improved water flow. Officials said the situation remained worrisome for areas near the river that are not served by permanent flood walls and low-lying areas. The BMA has prepared pump stations and pump-installed wells along the riverbank for when water overflows from the river. (NNT)































