Pattaya braces for isolated heavy rains, slight temperature drop next week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







During 7 – 10 Oct, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains and gusty wind during 9 – 10 Oct. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 11 – 13 Oct, isolated thundershowers and slightly drop in temperature. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C.













































