Thailand working to retrieve antiquity objects from museums in foreign countries

The Thai government is working to retrieve objects of antiquity from museums in foreign countries, with the current objective of securing the return of Buddha statues from a museum in the United States.

According to Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, the ministry is discussing the return of three antiquity objects on display at the Denver Art Museum in the United States. The ancient relics are the bronze sculptures of the Avalokitesvara, which is an earthly manifestation of the eternal Buddha Amitabha, and two standing Buddha statues.







The Avalokitesvara sculpture dates from the pre-Angkorian period between the 6th and 9th centuries, while the two statues are from the Dvaravati period between the 7th and 11th centuries.

Last month, officials recovered a gold crown that forms a part of a 500-year-old Buddha statue dating back to the Lanna era. Two ancient lintels stolen from Thailand in the early 1960s were also returned to the country in May last year. (NNT)

































