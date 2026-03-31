Thai military and UNICEF expand cooperation on child and youth development in southern border provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s military and UNICEF are expanding cooperation to support child and youth development in the southern border provinces, with discussions focusing on education, health, and social welfare. The meeting took place at the 4th Army Area Forward Command in Pattani province.

Major General Chakrit Ucharatana, deputy commander of the 4th Army Area, met with UNICEF Thailand Director Ken Legins and his delegation to review progress and identify areas for further cooperation. Officials discussed efforts to improve access to education, strengthen family structures, and address social challenges affecting children in the region.

UNICEF outlined its ongoing work with the Thai government, including early childhood development, improving educational quality, reducing school dropout rates, supporting mental health, and promoting youth development. The organization also recognized the role of local security units in coordinating education and community programs.

Both sides also discussed future cooperation in areas such as disaster risk management, where coordination between government agencies and international organizations could strengthen support systems for children and communities.

Thai officials said the partnership builds on long-standing cooperation between Thailand and UNICEF, with continued efforts to improve opportunities for children and youth while addressing social and educational challenges in the southern border provinces. (NNT)



































