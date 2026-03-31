Anutin calls for tougher anti-corruption drive as Thailand warns of governance gaps

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called for stronger action against corruption, warning that the issue remains a major public concern and continues to affect the country’s global standing. The premier delivered the message as he presided over a workshop on governance and transparency in the public sector on March 31 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Nonthaburi province.

Prime Minister Anutin said corruption persists due to misconduct by some officials and systemic gaps that enable wrongdoing. He pointed to Thailand’s Corruption Perceptions Index as evidence that the problem remains unresolved and requires urgent improvement.

Anutin directed government agencies, including those under the Ministry of Interior and local administrations, to tighten anti-corruption measures. These include stricter controls over approval processes, issuance of official documents, and public procurement, along with stronger internal oversight to ensure enforcement.







The prime minister said improving transparency is essential to bolstering public trust and investor confidence. He cited Thailand’s recent CPI score of 33, ranking 116th globally, as a sign of ongoing challenges.

The workshop was attended by senior officials, including representatives from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Interior Ministry, provincial governors, and local administrators, as authorities work to develop more effective measures to address corruption and improve governance standards. (NNT)



































