Horror in Bangkok as train slams into bus near Makkasan crossing, killing 8

BANGKOK, Thailand – A devastating collision between a train and a public bus near Bangkok’s Makkasan railway crossing left at least eight people dead and 25 others injured on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. along Asok-Din Daeng Road near the Rama IX–Asok Phet intersection, close to the Airport Rail Link Makkasan station.







Initial reports from traffic monitoring page FM91 Trafficpro said the train struck a public bus, triggering a massive fire at the scene. Emergency responders from the Phaya Thai Fire and Rescue Station arrived to find the bus engulfed in flames, with explosions heard intermittently as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued injured passengers.

According to Bangkok’s Erawan Emergency Medical Center, the incident has so far claimed eight lives and injured at least 25 others. Authorities said the vehicle involved was an aging NGV-powered Euro II public bus operating on Route 206 under the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA). The HINO bus had reportedly been in service for 28 years. Traffic around the Makkasan railway area was heavily disrupted as rescue teams continued emergency operations and investigators worked to determine the cause of the deadly crash.

















































