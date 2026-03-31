Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Thailand’s AI and cloud expansion push

BANGKOK, Thailand – Microsoft Corp plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years to build cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, executives said on Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to become a regional digital hub.

The investment announcement followed a meeting between Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House. The Prime Minister, who also serves as Interior Minister, welcomed the move as a major boost to Thailand’s “AI-First Nation” strategy.

“Microsoft’s investment aligns with our national economic and digital development goals,” Anutin said, adding that the government is committed to supporting data center expansion and positioning Thailand as a central tech corridor for the region.

Brad Smith reaffirmed Microsoft’s confidence in the Thai government and its people, noting that the $1 billion pledge will focus on scaling infrastructure and fostering a long-term partnership. The initiative also includes collaboration with the Thai private sector and significant investment in human capital.







The tech giant has committed to supporting the Thai workforce through AI skill-building programs for teachers, government officials, and non-profit organizations.

The move comes as AI adoption accelerates rapidly across Southeast Asia, with Microsoft pledging to support the Thai government’s efforts to reduce digital costs and enhance public service efficiency. (TNA)



































