Outrage erupts after witness video allegedly shows railway barrier failure before deadly Bangkok train crash

BANGKOK, Thailand – Public anger intensified online after witnesses shared video footage allegedly showing railway crossing barriers failing to close moments before a deadly train collision in central Bangkok that left multiple people dead and dozens injured. The horrific crash occurred on May 16 near the Makkasan railway crossing along Asok-Din Daeng Road, where a train slammed into a public bus and several other vehicles, triggering a massive fire and repeated explosions.







As rescue teams battled the flames and evacuated victims, social media users began circulating clips and eyewitness accounts questioning the safety system at the crossing. One widely shared video posted by Facebook user Natchaphan Kongkiattisak appeared to show traffic continuing to move normally across the railway tracks without warning barriers lowering before the collision occurred.

The witness wrote that the railway gate “did not close according to the clip,” adding that the impact caused scenes of chaos, with injured victims lying across the road as the train plowed through vehicles near the tracks.

The footage quickly sparked criticism online, with many users accusing authorities of negligence and demanding answers over the railway crossing’s safety mechanisms. Public frustration also spread toward Thailand’s emergency response system after some users alleged callers seeking urgent help through the 1669 emergency hotline were redirected to other phone numbers instead of receiving immediate assistance. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the railway barrier system malfunctioned at the time of the crash, and investigations remain ongoing.

















































