Thai Police Chief orders urgent probe after deadly Bangkok train-bus crash kills 8

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s national police chief has ordered an urgent investigation into the deadly train collision near Bangkok’s Makkasan Airport Rail Link station that killed eight people and injured 25 others. Pol Col Kitrat Phanphet instructed Metropolitan Police Bureau commander Pol Lt Col Siam Boonsom to deploy traffic police and patrol officers to manage severe congestion around the crash site and assist emergency operations.







The fatal accident occurred on May 16 when a train collided with a public bus near the Makkasan railway crossing along the Asok-Din Daeng corridor. According to police spokesperson Pol Maj Col Theeradej Thamsuthee, preliminary information from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority suggested the bus had become stranded across the railway tracks while waiting at a red light amid heavy traffic congestion. Authorities described the situation as an unavoidable traffic buildup that prevented the bus from clearing the crossing before the train arrived.

The collision triggered a major fire and widespread panic, with rescue teams rushing injured passengers from the burning wreckage. Police warned motorists to avoid key roads near the Rama IX-Ratchada intersection, Asok-Phetchaburi intersection, and roads beneath the RCA expressway due to severe traffic disruption caused by the ongoing rescue and investigation efforts. Investigators have also been ordered to collect CCTV footage and witness testimony to determine the exact cause of the tragedy and ensure fairness to all parties involved.

















































