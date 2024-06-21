Thai-Luxembourg relations in dynamic momentum and continued progress

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with H.E. Mr. Patrick Hemmer, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Thailand, who paid a courtesy call on the former on the occasion of her assumption of duty.

Both sides discussed ways to promote the dynamic cooperation between Thailand and Luxembourg, particularly in the areas of financial technology, logistics, computer technology and research, development cooperation in the Lao PDR, the establishment of the Political Consultations mechanism, and preparations for the visit to Thailand of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg, with a business delegation, in October 2024.







Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the dynamic momentum and continued progress of Thai-Luxembourg relations, noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Furthermore, the Ambassador of Luxembourg to Thailand congratulated the Thai side on the Council of the OECD’s decision to open accession discussions with Thailand. (MFA)

















































