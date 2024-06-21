‘13th Thailand-New Zealand Senior Officials’ Talks’ to pave ways and develop a concrete action plan towards Strategic Partnership

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from the Right Honourable Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Racing of New Zealand.







On this occasion, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties towards a Strategic Partnership by 2026, as agreed by both Prime Ministers during the visit to Thailand of New Zealand Prime Minister in April 2024. They agreed to utilise the 13th Thailand-New Zealand Senior Officials’ Talks (SOTs), which New Zealand is scheduled to host this year, to pave ways and develop a concrete action plan towards the Strategic Partnership. Both Ministers also discussed on the exchanges of high-level visits, particularly the visit to New Zealand of Minister Sangiampongsa the end of this year, as well as exchanged views on ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual benefit, especially trade and education.

Additionally, New Zealand expressed its support for Thailand in the multilateral frameworks, including Thailand’s candidature to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2025-2027 and Thailand’s application for OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) membership. (MFA)





































