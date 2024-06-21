Thailand and the Philippines advance multilateral cooperation

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, greeted H.E. Mrs. Millicent Cruz-Paredes, Ambassador of the Philippines to Thailand, upon her courtesy call. They welcomed the 75th Anniversary of Thailand-the Philippines ties this year and looked forward to co-organizing commemorative events.

On this occasion, both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Thailand and the Philippines in various areas, including disaster risk reduction and enhanced collaboration among Middle-income countries. They also expressed support for each other's candidatures in international organizations, including the candidature of Thailand to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2025-2027. (MFA)














































