Thai King and Queen attend traditional Baci ceremony and state banquet during official visit to Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos – Their Majesties the King and Queen have attended a Baci ceremony and state banquet in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as part of their official visit to the country.

Their Majesties, on March 17, traveled to the Presidential Palace in Vientiane, where they were received by President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse. The royal couple then took part in the Baci ceremony, a traditional Lao ritual symbolizing goodwill and blessings, which included lighting ceremonial candles and tying sacred threads on their wrists.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties held an audience with the President and his spouse, during which both sides exchanged gifts, including traditional and handcrafted items representing their cultures.

Their Majesties later attended a state banquet hosted by the Lao leadership, with dignitaries from both countries in attendance. The program included formal addresses, a ceremonial toast, and a cultural performance, after which Their Majesties returned to their official residence. (NNT)







































