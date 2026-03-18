Thailand launches ‘Energy Saving Plus Plus’ campaign, ordering government agencies to cut power use by 10%

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Energy is launching the “Energy Saving Plus Plus” initiative to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption across all public sectors. This framework follows recent discussions at the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East, as the government works to address global energy volatility.

Deputy Director-General Patcharee Jongrak of the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) outlined two main pillars of the campaign. The first targets high-consumption groups, such as industrial factories and commercial buildings. These organizations are encouraged to optimize production by scheduling heavy machinery for off-peak hours, adjusting air-conditioning temperatures, and implementing short-term energy-saving measures to improve efficiency.





The second measure, presented to the Cabinet on March 10, 2026, requires all government agencies to reduce energy consumption by 10%. Key directives include setting air conditioning to 26–27°C, eliminating unnecessary electricity use, shifting to online meetings, and supporting Work-from-Home arrangements.

These efforts are expected to save about 660,000 liters of fuel per month, valued at 21 million baht. The initiative also aims to cut electricity use by 7.2 million units monthly, reducing Liquefied Natural Gas imports by an estimated 982 tons per month. (NNT)



































