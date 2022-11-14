Thai ISO expresses condolences to families of civilians killed in Narathiwat

4th Internal Security Operations Forward Command

Dear all,

The 4th Internal Security Operations Forward Command would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of the three civilians who were attacked by a group of armed criminals in the area of Cha Nae District, Narathiwat Province on the 13th, November 2022. The three innocent victims had witnessed the planting of an explosive device at an electric pole where they came across the criminal group. The attack killed one and injured two others namely:

Mr. Mongkol Petchwong who lost his life during the attack Mr. Pradit Sarawan who sustained a gunshot wound Mr. Dam Thepchan who also sustained a gunshot wound







At 11:30 a.m. of the same day, unknown numbers of criminals bombed the vehicle of military officer in Narathiwat. The explosion killed one officer and injured another namely:

Captain Chindanai Laethong who passed away Sergeant Apisit Mhudsakul who is injured

We strongly condemn the act of cruelty and atrocity that violate the human rights principles of the United Nations. We ask that anyone who may have information regarding this criminal group step forward and assist in the investigation.

Again, our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

ISOC 4 (NNT)









































