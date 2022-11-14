Tens of thousands expected during Pattaya Fireworks Festival Nov 25-26

4 sets of firework shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on both days Nov 25-26 (Fri-Sat) and they will again attract huge number of Thai and foreign tourists to town.

With this increasingly famous event, hotels on the shoreline are already seeing surge in bookings during the weekend.







Hotels along Pattaya beach are selling packages of accommodations that will include dinners on the rooftops. Traffic on the beach road will be again congested as crowds will swarm in to get the best spots on the beach on the rented mats or benches and a lot will have to watch them from the road.







Beach road will be closed from 6 p.m. onwards on both days. Intervals will be filled up with performances on stage. Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 is prepared by crews from 4 nations including Belgium, The Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada.









































