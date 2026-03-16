Thai Interior Ministry orders governors to monitor fuel supplies, prevent panic buying nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Permanent Secretary of the Interior has issued an urgent directive to all provincial governors, requiring them to implement three additional measures to address the national energy situation: monitoring, surveillance, and clear communication. These steps are intended to strengthen public confidence, minimize panic, and maintain stable local fuel distribution.

​Permanent Secretary for the Interior Unsit Sampuntharat announced these measures after a high-level meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East, chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. To ensure preparedness for potential energy impacts, the Ministry of Interior has directed provincial governors to implement the following protocols.

The first measure assigns Deputy Governors direct responsibility for monitoring local energy trends. They must coordinate with Provincial Energy, Commerce, and Public Relations offices to track supply stability and assess regional impacts. The second measure requires governors to maintain strict surveillance of fuel sales at service stations. Any irregularities must be reported to the Ministry of Interior immediately, followed by the submission of standardized daily reports.







​The directive also highlights the need for clear communication. Provincial authorities should engage with fuel station operators, wholesalers (Jobbers), the private sector, and the public. Using local networks such as District Chiefs, Village Headmen, and public announcement systems, authorities must share accurate government information. This approach aims to prevent hoarding, limit misinformation, and ensure the distribution system remains stable while maintaining public calm during global energy uncertainty. (NNT)



































