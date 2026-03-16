Bangkok opens 304 cooling centers as extreme heat grips the city

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened 304 “BKK Cooling Centers” across the capital to help residents manage extreme heat during the 2026 summer season. The program focuses on vulnerable groups and outdoor workers, and is supported by a real-time Heat Index monitoring system to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the launch at Thewet Recreation Center in Phra Nakhon District. He noted that, with summer officially beginning on February 22, the city is experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change. The BKK Cooling Centers will operate mainly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the peak hours for temperature and UV radiation, and will provide air-conditioned spaces, drinking water, and first aid kits.

The 304 centers are located in 100 schools, 10 vocational training centers, 68 public health centers, 76 cultural and sports centers, and 50 district offices. To ensure accessibility, the BMA aims to place these centers within 800 meters of most residents. Additionally, 178 “Cooling Spots” have been set up in public parks and “15-minute forests,” along with 2,806 free drinking water stations across the city.

The Heat Index (HI), which measures the “feels-like” temperature based on humidity and air temperature, is now available in real time through the AirBKK app and website. The warning system uses four color codes: Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red. In Red zones, where the HI exceeds 52°C, residents are strongly advised to avoid all outdoor activities to prevent heatstroke.

The cooling centers will operate for two months, until May 16, 2026. The BMA has also invited private-sector partners to provide additional cooling spaces and resources to expand public access during the summer season. (NNT)











































