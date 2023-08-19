Thai holy basil stir-fry ‘Phat kaphrao’ to be promoted worldwide Aug 25-27

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized the “World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023,” to be held on 25-27 August 2023 from 15.00 to 22.00 hr by Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, near Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway station.

The event, as part of Thailand’s gastronomy tourism promotion, aims at presenting stories and cultures behind the famous Thai dish of phat kaphrao, or Thai holy basil stir-fry, as well as opportunity for foodies worldwide to taste the varied versions of phat kaphrao.







Here are some highlights of the event:

– Cooking phat kaphrao competition between five finalists from each region of Thailand;

– Booths selling phat kaphrao dishes;

– Famous street food vendors’ fair;

– Organic ingredients market;

– Display of the orchard of kaphrao plants and other herbs.







Phat kaphrao is one of the most common dishes ordered by both Thais and foreigners. This traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with Thai holy basil and various other ingredients, such as garlic and chili peppers. The dish is flavored with fish sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar, and typically comes served with rice, a fried egg, and fish sauce with chili on the side. (PRD)





















