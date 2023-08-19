Discover the hidden gem of Singburi with ‘Sang See Sing’ Festival Aug 18-27

Singburi – Often overlooked, this quaint province is ready to unveil its rich history and charm. Join us from August 18-27 for an immersive journey blending traditional culture with contemporary art and design.

What’s in Store?

Experience the Crosswalk Art – Singburi’s new street landmark!

Marvel at the Neon Light Art installations, reimagining Singburi’s iconic symbols.







Spot the ‘Jai Jai Sing’ Hidden Sculptures – majestic lion statues symbolizing Singburi’s spirit.

Navigate with the debut of WABU – a digital self-walking guide for a unique exploration.

Explore the Night Museum and illuminated temples like Wat Phrom Sakhon and Wat Sawang Arom.

Indulge in local delicacies at the Singburi Food Festival and shop at the vibrant walking street.

Relive memories at the 90s theme park, enjoy folk art, and groove to live concerts.







Dive into DIY activities, from crafting the vibrant “Phuang Mahot” wreath to children’s art workshops.

Plus, boost your digital media skills with the “Net Tham Kin” project in partnership with True Corporation PCL.

Don’t miss this chance to rediscover Singburi’s allure and support local entrepreneurs. For more details, follow our Facebook and Instagram “SangSeeSing” or call us at 088-214-1111. (PRD)

















