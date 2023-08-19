‘K-pop Academy Mini Concert wows audience with performances and talent

The Korean Cultural Center recently hosted the ‘K-pop Academy Mini Concert,’ which marks the graduation ceremony for the K-pop Academy’s short-term Vocal and Dance classes. The performances featured K-pop Academy students and The Stars cover dance team, comprising several members with Down syndrome who delivered an amazing show of skills and dedication.

The concert garnered an audience of around 200 people, which included Sopha Sujarikul from the Thai Down Syndrome Foundation, and Dr. Chanankorn Suwanachuen, President of the ‘Five For All’ Foundation.







Prior to the main event, members of ‘The Stars’ participated in a special dance workshop, where K-pop dance instructor Ko Gahyeon was greatly impressed by their abilities and amazed by their expressiveness and talent.

The event began with a vibrant performance by the Thai girl group ‘Berry Berry’, composed of five K-pop Academy attendees. Following their performance, ten teams of K-pop Academy students showcased their talents through a range of performances.







Kevin Yoon, a K-pop department professor at Howon University and vocal trainer affiliated with YG Entertainment, stated that many Korean entertainment organizations look towards Thailand, which has many talented youths. The professor also sang “HeeJae” on stage, which received applause from the audience.

Cho Jaeil, Director of the Korean Cultural Center, also emphasized culture’s capacity to transcend barriers. He also reaffirmed the center’s commitment to offering all Thais, including the disabled, diverse and enriching Korean cultural experiences. (NNT)

















