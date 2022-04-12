Thai Health Ministry urges ‘2U measures’ to fight COVID during Songkran

The Ministry of Public Health encouraged people to use 2U measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 during the Songkran festival and also shortened the quarantine of high-risk people.

Elaborating on 2U measures, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said they referred to “universal protection” and “universal vaccination”.



Universal protection means using face masks; distancing from elderly people, young children and those with underlying illnesses; refraining from joining meals; and self-cleanup before meeting elderly relatives.

Universal vaccination refers to full COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots for people of all age groups. During the Songkran festival, elderly people and their visiting young relatives were invited to be inoculated at local hospitals to reduce infection and fatality risks, Mr Anutin said.







Meanwhile, the National Communicable Disease Committee acknowledged its academic panel’s resolution to shorten quarantine for high-risk people who are in close contact with COVID-19 patients from seven days plus three days of health observation to five days in quarantine plus five days of observation. (TNA)

































